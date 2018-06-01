Close call for Beaufort mayor adds 'appropriate drama' to city event

A celebration of the end of the Boundary Street road project in Beaufort included an unexpected curtain call.
Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling was preparing to launch into a story of the origins of the project when a gust of wind caused the curtain backdrop to collapse over him during a ribbon-cutting event at Beaufort Plaza.
Insert joke here about what a higher power might think of the $33-million road project.
"I thought it brought the absolute appropriate drama to the event," Keyserling said.
One of the poles supporting the curtain appeared to crash into the microphone stand but missed the mayor.
There were gasps in the crowd before some of those seated jumped up to right the curtain and free Keyserling. He resumed talking, and the curtain later began tipping again before it was taken down and left on the grass.
Keyserling said that when the event vendor called to apologize, he jokingly referred him to his attorney.
"I said the good news is, nothing happened," Keyserling said. "It interrupted everybody from the sound of traffic."
