Beaufort County voters to decide on $25M referendum that could affect property taxes

Despite lingering concerns of "referendum fatigue," Beaufort County Council has added a second item to November's ballot, one that could increase property taxes.
Council unanimously passed an ordinance at Tuesday's meeting to put a $25 million referendum for the Rural and Critical Lands Preservation Program in front of voters during the Nov. 6 general election.
If it passes, the referendum will use county property taxes to fund bonds that will buy and protect land from future development and maintain tracts already owned through the program.
And, if voters approve the measure, they'll face higher property taxes.
To pay off the bonds, the tax bill on a $250,000 owner-occupied home would go up an estimated $9-10. An estimated $15-16 would be added to the bill of a $250,000 second home.
The county will also ask voters to consider the "penny tax" referendum, which would fund infrastructure improvements through a one percent increase in the sales tax.
Much of the $120 million the sales tax measure is expected to generate would go toward widening and replacing bridges to Hilton Head Island and improving roads on Lady's Island in northern Beaufort County.
With two measures now on the ballot, county council will wait to see if the Beaufort County School Board tries to reboot last month's failed $76 million referendum. That proposal would have, among other things, funded the building of a new school to alleviate overcrowding on Bluffton campuses.
Council member Stu Rodman again expressed concern about "referendum fatigue" at Tuesday's meeting.
Just before council voted on a second reading of school district's proposed 2018-19 budget, Rodman asked members of the board, who were at the meeting, about their "intentions."
"We haven't had a conversation, we haven't even discussed this," said school board chairman Earl Campbell, who added he was bothered by Rodman's question.
Council member Tabor Vaux countered Rodman when Campbell sat down, and said: "These are separate issues, and we can't hold the teachers and the kids hostage."
Before it was cut to $25 million, the Rural and Critical Lands measure was pitched at twice that amount.
However, council voted May 14 to reduce the amount in hopes of passing both it and the penny tax referendum.
Voters have supported the Rural and Critical Lands program in the past, approving four measures to raise more than $135 million.
Council will consider the school system's budget proposal for the third and final time at its June 11 meeting.
