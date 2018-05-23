He's got a new job on Hilton Head, but this county administrator still won't talk about it

For the third straight day, interim Beaufort County Administrator Josh Gruber remains silent about his forthcoming job with the Town of Hilton Head Island.
Gruber didn't return numerous phone calls Monday and Tuesday — at Wednesday morning's Southern Lowcountry Regional Board, he told a reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette he would not comment and directed her to contact Hilton Head Town Manager Steve Riley.
Riley could not be immediately reached Wednesday morning on his cell phone.
Hilton Head announced Monday that Gruber would be the town's next assistant town manager with a tentative start date of Aug. 6.
Gruber was previously a perceived frontrunner in the search to become the county's next full-fledged administrator, but Beaufort County Council found itself starkly divided over his candidacy.
At Wednesday's meeting, the newspapers attempted to ask Gruber when he accepted the position and why he decided to leave county administration, but he declined to comment.
And he further declined comment before questions could be asked about how long he plans to be the town's assistant manager, and whether he's being groomed as Riley's potential successor.
"No comment. I've been very consistent about that," Gruber said, though he has not returned numerous phone calls since Monday's announcement.
Riley, who's been with the town for more than two decades, has been a recent finalist for city manager jobs in Iowa, Texas and Savannah.
Former Beaufort County Administrator Gary Kubic primed Gruber — then deputy administrator — to succeed him in September 2017, when Kubic retired.
In October, a six-month-long search to replace Kubic failed — county council found itself split over Gruber's candidacy and unable to clearly support a new hire. (Riley applied for the position, but ultimately withdrew his name.)
Now, council is in the middle of a second search, one that appeared last month to be just as contentious concerning Gruber.
But that was before Monday's announcement, which took some — such as Beaufort County Councilman Rick Caporale — by surprise.
In early April, Gruber told the newspapers he planned to apply for the county administrator job and was not job-searching elsewhere. Riley said he reached out to Gruber later that month about taking the town position.
Monday's town news release said Gruber was hired after a five-month nationwide search that produced 130 applicants.
Riley also said he reached out last year to Gruber about the position.
This story will be updated.
Comments