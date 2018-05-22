Beaufort County Sheriff candidates talk drugs, community policing, and more in Bluffton debate

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner and sheriff candidate JoJo Woodward faced off Tuesday evening at the Rose Hill clubhouse for a forum that highlighted school safety, community policing, illegal immigration, opioid use in the county and the Sheriff's Office budget.
The debate was hosted by the Greater Bluffton Republican Club and allowed questions from the crowd along with prepared questions. Woodward is running against Tanner in the June 12 primary prior to the Nov. 6 election. As a former Sheriff's Office captain, he is the first to challenge Tanner in 16 years.
Tanner began the event by saying he has been asking Woodward for a debate since March 27 with no success.
"If I have to stay here until midnight to answer your questions, I'll stay here until midnight," Tanner said.
The two agreed on several issues that the Sheriff's Office handles, including re-instituting it's 287 (g) task force to target violent offenders who are also in the county illegally.
They also agreed that the opioid problem in the county appears to be getting better, but Woodward stressed continued community education.
"We've got to educate everyone about how dangerous it is," Woodward said.
On the budget, Tanner said the $32 million plus budget the department is currently operating with gives them the opportunity to compete in hiring deputies. Woodward called it "top heavy" and said the $100,000 roughly spent per employee could be lowered like other state departments.
Woodward also suggested that the department do more policing within gated communities. Tanner touted the department's citizens police academy as the department's way of engaging with residents.
"Law enforcement can't always be seen as the lead when it comes to community policing," Tanner said. "It's got to be a part of the community reaching out to us as well."
An audience member asked about plans to help the school district and communities make sure students are safe from an active shooter situation.
In response, both candidates spoke of the department's P3Tip app as a way for students and teachers to report threats.
"I can't imagine right now if we had a school shooting," Woodward said. "We've got to be in better communication with the school board, fire departments, EMS, teachers and students."
The debate ended with Tanner leaning on his experience and credentials as the reason he should continue to be sheriff. Woodward also leaned on his law enforcement career and said he wants to do more within the department.
