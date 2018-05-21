Interim Beaufort Co. Administrator Josh Gruber takes Hilton Head Island job

Interim Beaufort County Administrator Josh Gruber has a new job with Hilton Head Island.
Hilton Head Island Town Council member and current mayoral candidate John McCann said Gruber has accepted the job of Hilton Head assistant town manager.
A voice mail and email left with Gruber on Monday afternoon were not immediately returned.
McCann said he found out Monday from Hilton Head Island Town Manager Steve Riley.
Riley said the decision to hire Gruber was made in the last few days.
Beaufort County Councilman Mike Covert said he'd spoken personally with Gruber who said "he was taking a position with the town of Hilton Head as a direct report to Steve Riley" and had already submitted his letter of resignation to the county.
Beaufort County Councilman Rick Caporale said he heard of the hiring from a fellow council member and several other people.
The move comes as Beaufort County Council searches for a permanent hire to fill the county administrator role previously held by Gary Kubic, who stepped down in September.
Gruber was Kubic's handpicked successor, and he led the county through severe weather events such as Hurricane Matthew and Tropical Storm Irma.
Gruber has twice been a candidate to fill the administrator role permanently, but the first search in 2017 failed to produce a hire, and a current search hasn't yet finished.
As interim administrator, Gruber made roughly $125,000 in 2016, according to county records.
In his new role, he'll be making $152,000, according to Riley.
Former Hilton Head assistant town manager Greg DeLoach made $161,437 in base-pay salary in the role in 2017, according to town records.
DeLoach, who announced his retirement last year, has agreed to stay in his role until Gruber starts, tentatively, on Aug. 6, according to Riley.
This story will be updated.
