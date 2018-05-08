Would you shower in this water? A Hardeeville family sometimes has to

Robert Jenkins says he and his wife, Shelby, first reported the discolored water coming from their tap water eight years ago
The rusty coloration comes and goes, but he and the rest of his family — son Zach, 20, and daughter Abbey, 14 — have been living with it ever since, he said in a phone interview on Thursday.
During an especially bad spell of rusty water, it left a red tint on clothing that was washed.
He won't drink it until its been filtered.
He says that the water in his shower smells of iron and chlorine.
A recent period of discolored water prompted Shelby to post a video on Facebook in an effort to draw attention to the problem.
"Right now, it's clear," he said.
He said his water supplier — the Beaufort Jasper Water & Sewer Authority — recently took samples from his Mason Street home, but said he hasn't been told of the test results.
"I'm not the only person to complain," he said. "I want this to be repaired and fixed."
The water authority said in emailed statements from communications manager Pamela Flasch that its water is safe to drink and "meets or exceeds all water quality standards set forth by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC)."
Flasch confirmed that the authority had taken a sample from a customer's home in Car Moorer Acres in Hardeeville, where the Jenkins family lives, and sent it to a certified lab in Columbia for analysis.
"Results will be available mid-week and we will share the results when we receive them," she said on Monday.
She said the discoloration may be coming from two-inch galvanized water lines installed around 1969 in the Jenkins' neighborhood. To alleviate the problem, the utility is proposing to transfer service to a parallel six-inch line.
"Relocating the service would be the first step in a process to improve water quality in that area," she said.
Work in Hardeeville is scheduled for this week on Bush Avenue, Barker Street and Barker Court, Flasch's statement said.
A final fix may be years away, however, and the problem could be extensive.
Flasch says the authority "has 5,000 water meters within 200 feet of the galvanized and cast iron lines in our system."
The water authority has a plan to replace old cast iron and galvanized lines through its service area, and it has already spent $3.5 million on ten projects to address galvanized and cast iron lines in the system, Flasch's statement said.
In total, the project to fund the system-wide replacement of the old mains is estimated to cost $30 million — $1.7 million of which is budgeted for fiscal year 2019 — and may take 10 to 15 years to complete.
Flasch said the authority plans to spend around $1.7 million on four projects in Hardeeville, and Waddell Gardens and Shanklin Trailer Park in Beaufort County in 2019.
She said the authority encourages customers to voice their concerns regarding water quality issues by calling 843-987-9200 or emailing info@bjwsa.org.
In the meantime, Jenkins said he is having his water tested by a third party. He said a preliminary test showed a reading for iron in the water higher than that allowed by the federal government.
