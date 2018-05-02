Hilton Head residents likely won't pay more in property taxes next year. Here's why

Hilton Head Island residents likely won't be paying more in property taxes next year.
But the emphasis should be on the word "likely."
At its Tuesday, May 1, 2018 meeting, Town Council gave unanimous, initial approval to the proposed fiscal year 2019 budget, which is about $9.4 million less than the current year's spending plan.
Several workshops, a public hearing and a revised first reading of the $79.8 million budget are planned, however, with final approval expected at the June 19 Town Council meeting.
"The '17 budget was kind of an anomaly because it was so aggressive in the number of projects," director of finance John Troyer told council. "We've kind of eased back into a more long-term, sustainable budget."
Troyer also said because the town asked residents to pay more last year — by implementing a five-year, 5-mill increase to replenish hurricane recovery reserves — this budget does not ask them to pay more again.
Instead, it aims to work with funds that are already available and to limit ongoing operating costs, according to Troyer's presentation to council.
The Capital Projects Fund will have the largest decrease in funding — about $6.8 million less than last year — if the budget is approved without significant changes, according to the presentation. That decrease is mostly because the town embarked on several large projects last year that are now wrapping up, such as the University of South Carolina Beaufort hospitality campus, beach renourishment and roadway projects, Troyer said.
Planned capital improvement projects next year include the next segment of the town's sewer expansion, roadway improvements and dirt road paving, among others.
The town's budget has decreased over the last three years, according to Troyer's presentation.
The fiscal year 2018 budget, although larger than 2019's proposed budget, was about $17 million less than fiscal year 2017's.
Troyer said Beaufort County is undergoing a reappraisal process this year, which is required every five years by state law. That process reassesses the market value of all county properties, including those on Hilton Head, Troyer said.
Depending on the reassessed market value of real property, taxes may increase or decrease for some citizens, Troyer said.
Troyer said the town plans to adjust its tax rate based on the results of this process.
