Still haven't filed your taxes? Tuesday was crunch day

Tuesday was the deadline to file federal and state taxes.
For those who have already filed, April 17 is just another day on the calendar.
But for those who waited until the last minute, it was crunch time.
At the Bluffton Post Office, Postmaster Teri Yardley, said postal workers were prepared for the influx of last-minute, tax day customers. "I have all my clerks working," she said.
The Bluffton Post Office closed Tuesday at 5 p.m.
"It's not like it used to be," she said, referring to the time when post offices remained open until midnight to accommodate last-minute filers. She said the amount of outgoing mail on tax day has decreased because "so many people do it online."
Those who can't make the deadline can still ask for an extension that will give them until October 15 to fill out their returns.
The deadline for filing for an extension is also April 17.
