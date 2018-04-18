Hilton Head wants to take over island parks. Here's what that means for you and the parks

In an effort to provide better amenities to residents and visitors, the Town of Hilton Head has offered to take over all county-owned parks on the island.
But one official has raised concerns about the cost.
In a 6-0 vote Tuesday, with council member Marc Grant absent, Town Council authorized Town Manager Steve Riley to negotiate with the county about taking over Crossings Park on Haig Point Court; Bristol Sports Arena on Helmsman Way; Chaplin Community Park on Cast Net Drive; Barker Field and its expansion on Baygall Road; and Hilton Head Park on William Hilton Parkway.
In exchange, the town is asking the county to provide a $600,000 block grant with an annual increase of $100,000 until the grant reaches $900,000, according to town documents. The grant would then increase when warranted.
Discussions about the town taking over the parks began about two years ago. The sticking point has been the amount of money the county would give the town in return, according to town documents.
Interim Beaufort County administrator Josh Gruber said the county submitted a proposal to the town at the time that was rejected. Since then, the county has had no formal response from the town, he said.
The original plan, according to town documents, offered Hilton Head a subsidy of $216,000 to cover utilities and grounds labor, in addition to about $25,000 in maintenance equipment, for the first through third year of town control. The fourth and fifth year, the money allocated for utilities and grounds labor decreased.
Gruber said the county asked the town to take over park maintenance in part to cut down on confusion with program coordination.
"The recreational facilities by and large on Hilton Head are owned by the county, but have been jointly used by the town's Island Rec Association," Gruber said. "Essentially what is going on is the county and the Island Rec are trying to use the same facilities. ... Why don't we just turn everything over to the town to create efficiency in running and controlling the property?"
Riley said he expects more back and forth between the two governments before the issue comes back to Town Council for final approval.
Riley said even if the county agrees to the grant suggested by the town, he foresees cost being a continuing issue.
According to 2017 documents prepared by town staff, the total expected cost of maintaining the parks, including litter pick up, janitorial duties and the cost of more staff, would be more than $904,000 a year.
That means the town would have to come up with more than $304,000 in the first year of ownership.
After depleting reserves for Hurricane Matthew recovery, several town projects have been put on hold. A new five year, 5-mill rate property tax increase was approved this fiscal year to replenish town reserves.
When asked if it was fiscally responsible to to take on the parks' cost, Riley said "this is a council policy issue" and declined to elaborate.
There was plenty of back and forth at Tuesday's meeting among council members, but ultimately, each believed the move was a smart one.
"A quality town has a quality recreation and parks system and so on," said council member David Ames. "At some point I think we have to recognize our responsibility to provide amenities for the benefit of our public. We can analyze this ad nauseam but we are missing an opportunity to provide something that's absolutely, critically important to this community."
Whether to hire a consultant to help the town develop a comprehensive parks and recreation plan and whether to change the wording of the recommendation being voted on were discussed before members approved the recommendation as written.
Comments