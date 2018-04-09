'I'm not apologizing': Congressman defends decision to show gun during meeting
U.S. Congressman Ralph Norman defended taking out a gun at a meeting with constituents last week. Norman said he didn't break any laws. Officials from the S.C. Democratic Party said they have asked the state law enforcement division to investigate.
Several Beaufort County leaders — including Mayor Bennett, Sheriff Tanner and former county administrator Gary Kubic — showed up at last week's county council meeting to urge the appointment of Josh Gruber.
Former S.C. Rep. Rick Quinn had this to say while speaking to the media after his sentencing on Monday at the Beaufort County Courthouse. In December, Quinn offered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office. On Monday, Judge Ca
Jessica Bonilla Garcia is a Dreamer. She was born in Mexico, attended Hilton Head Island High School, graduated from Columbia College in Columbia, South Carolina, lives in Bluffton and is employed as a graphic designer and holds a DACA visa. In an
Selena Nelson was fired from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office after she failed a polygraph test about an incident that occurred in a local business where she allegedly used profanity and raised her voice at the store clerk while in uniform. Pr
The Town of Hilton Head is about to improve the intersection where Office Park Road, Pope Avenue and New Orleans Road all meet. The work should last from February to June. Here's what the improvements will be and how the town hopes to minimize dis
During Tuesday's Hilton Head Town Council meeting -- in which the council discussed selling the public Cordillo Tennis Courts to the Cordillo Courts condominium complex – a student of Neighborhood Outreach Connection got up to ask the council to k
The Hilton Head Town Council quickly gave up on the idea of imposing a parking fee at the Coligny Beach Parking Area for 2018, but the proposal, made earlier this week at the town's annual workshop, has engendered a great deal of discussion among