Is Hilton Head's mayor running for re-election? Here's what we know

Eight months before Hilton Head residents decide who will lead their island into the future, the incumbent mayor is still not sure he's running.
Meanwhile, a challenger has already began laying the groundwork to take over the town's top governmental spot.
In November, Hilton Head residents will be asked to cast a vote for mayor, and residents from three wards will be asked to pick their Town Council representative.
Mayor David Bennett said in a text message reply to several voice mails Friday he is "contemplating a run for re-election," but is "not ready to make any announcement yet." He declined to comment further about why he is considering another run for mayor.
Never miss a local story.
John McCann, Ward 6 representative, announced his candidacy for mayor in August 2017 — a year before the filing deadline.
Ward 3 representative David Ames declined to comment on whether he would run for the top post, saying his decision depends on what Bennett decides to do.
Ward 4 representative Kim Likins, Ward 1 representative Marc Grant, and Ward 5 representative Tom Lennox each said they are not considering a run for mayor.
Ward 2 representative Bill Harkins did not respond to multiple requests for comment, but said previously he had no plans to run for the town's top post.
If McCann wins the mayoral election, the Ward 6 seat will be vacant and a special election to fill it necessary, according to staff attorney Brian Hulbert.
McCann has made 11 campaign stops so far across the island, he said.
“It’s never too early to find out what residents want,” McCann said. “The primary issue is concern over the bridge (onto Hilton Head).”
Other issues brought to his attention are healthcare, the corridor from Moss Creek to the end of the island and workforce development, he said.
Candidates can officially file for the election beginning July 31. The last day to file is August 15. The filing fee is $50 for the mayoral election, and $35 to run for town council, according to the town’s municipal code.
Council seats for Ward 2, Ward 4 and Ward 5 are up for grabs in November.
▪ Ward 2 is comprised of portions of the north end of the island, including parts of Hilton Head Plantation.
▪ Ward 4 is comprised of portions of the mid-and south-end of the island, including Palmetto Dunes.
▪ Ward 5 is comprised of the south end, including Sea Pines.
▪ Wards can be searched by address on the town's website.
Likins said she plans to move from Palmetto Dunes to Indigo Run this summer, but she would still be living in Ward 4. She said she “is not ready to make any sort of announcement” about whether she would be seeking reelection.
Lennox said he will "probably" seek re-election.
The terms of council members Ames and Grant expire in December 2020.
Comments