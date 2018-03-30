How Hilton Head's skyrocketing rent 'impacts every single islander, every single day'

From the start of his campaign in 2014, Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett said the creation of more affordable housing would be one of his top priorities.

But little progress has been made.

Meanwhile, during the last five years, rental rates on Hilton Head Island have risen by nearly 50 percent, reaching an average of more than $1,500 in January, according to data from Zillow and an Island Packet analysis of listings on the popular classifieds website Craigslist. At the same time, the median income on Hilton Head has remained nearly stagnant at $70,000, according to Census Bureau data.

A renter needs to earn an annual salary of $48,000 to afford a one-bedroom on the island, according to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which advises that households should spend no more than a third of their income on housing and utilities.

As a result, teachers, nurses and other professionals can’t afford to live where they work.

First and second-year teachers in the Beaufort County School District will earn approximately $38,000 this year, including a $3,000 cost-of-living supplement.

Amanda O’Nan, principal of Hilton Head Island High School, struggles to recruit and retain teachers because of the island’s high cost of living.

Although many teachers express interest in positions at the school, they often turn them down after they seeing the area's expensive rents and mortgages.

The community at large suffers as a result, O'Nan said.

"If you want a solid community, you need a solid foundation and education is just that," she said.

Most of the first and second year teachers at Hilton Head Island High School have taken on second jobs in the food and beverage industry, according to O’Nan.

While she understands the need for extra income, O’Nan worries it could start affecting the quality of education for students. The extra job keeps teachers out late, leaving little time to grade papers and create lesson plans, she said.

"We need top-notch teachers and in order to get them here, we need to support affordable housing or they’re going to go elsewhere and other schools are going to surpass us," O'Nan said.

Jeremy Clark, market chief executive for Hilton Head Hospital, expects nearly a third of his workforce to retire in about the next 10 years. With the aging population on Hilton Head, any obstacles that stand in the way of recruiting employees could pose a serious problem for the community.

"While we’re excited for them, we know that we’re going to have to recruit and retain new employees," Clark said. "And we know that where someone lives plays a big role in where they want to work, so having affordable housing unity within the community is very important to us."

Meanwhile, wages for the county's recreational and hospitality workers rose by 10 percent from 2013 to 2016. Although that might seem substantial, rents in many areas of the county climbed by nearly double that.

With the possible loss of professionals and service workers, Bennett believes the island is not sustainable.

"This is not just a workforce issue; this is not just an employer issue. It’s an issue that impacts every single islander, every single day," he said. "...You need pharmacists at your pharmacy, you need healthcare workers, you need teachers, you need firemen to help and be a part of your community, but many of them are not able to afford to live here right now."

Solutions in the works

In order to start searching for solutions, the Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce recently established a Business Workforce Coalition with a range of stakeholders from the community including representatives from more than 20 businesses in southern Beaufort County, local real estate brokers and officials from Bluffton, Hilton Head and Beaufort County.

The coalition, which represents more than 4,500 jobs in the hospitality industry, identified 582 open positions within 20 major companies in January.

Hilton Head’s business community plays a large role in the overall funding of the town’s operations. Nearly 38 percent of the Town of Hilton Head Island’s general budget is driven by business licenses and hospitality and accommodations taxes.

Looking at national data, the coalition estimates that nearly $4.4 million in revenue may be lost in calendar 2018 due to the 582 open positions .

"That’s taxes that are never going to be captured because we don’t have the staff to capture it," Wolf said.

Wolf, who serves as the chair of the coalition, said the open positions are a direct result of the lack of affordable housing.

"If we see stagnation in revenues, well then of course the tax revenue is going to start decreasing," Wolf said. "And that will be a quality of life issue because all of us who are property owners will then carry that. We’ll have to finance those shortages."

And not only are employees and employers hurt by the area’s skyrocketing rental rates, but residents and visitors are also suffering a reduced quality of life, he said.

"When we talk about quality of life, we’re talking about availability of service, cost of service and frequency of service. All of these things seem to be going in the wrong direction right now, which we add up to a decreased quality of life," Wolf said.





Bennett to tackle problem too

Bennett, who owns a development company that largely deals with affordable housing, had spent little time publicly discussing ideas on how to tackle the problem on the island until recently.

Bennett said that was because he "had a multi-pronged approach to what our council has been trying to accomplish."

Meeting basic needs for everyone in the community, such as sanitary sewers and paved roads, as well as undertaking the island's visioning process and cleaning up after Hurricane Matthew needed to come before affordable housing.

"Those are three big things that we needed to work on before we could get to where we are at," Bennett said.

In 2010, the Hilton Head Island’s Mayor Task Force created a "vision" for 2025 and listed preparing and implementing “a scattered affordable housing program throughout the island” as one of its top priorities. It also stated that affordable housing was an "essential element" that was "critical to the future success of the hospitality sector on Hilton Head Island."

Despite years of little efforts to bring that plan to fruition, a recent push from the business community has brought affordable housing on Hilton Head back into the spotlight.

In late February, the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce held its second annual "Unite Workforce Summit." As a highlight of the conference, five affordable housing experts flew in from across the country to share their experiences and offer advice to local stakeholders.

At the county level, Beaufort County Council hired Bowen National Research to conduct a Housing Needs Assessment, intended to help each municipality better understand the demand for affordable housing by product type and tenant profile.

On Hilton Head, Town Council recently submitted a white paper to state legislatures to ask them to consider changing the criteria with which they prioritize developments for the Low Income Housing Tax Credit.

The tax credit program, which was designed to provide for-profit and nonprofit developers with an incentive to create and maintain affordable housing, is the nation’s most extensive affordable housing program.

Among other possible solutions being considered on Hilton Head is repurposing vacant buildings into affordable housing units.

A handful of vacant properties are scattered across the island, including the former Greyco building on William Hilton Parkway and an old office building on Office Way. Town staff are currently working on identifying a full list of possible structures for redevelopment.

"I think that some of the underutilized, principally vacant commercial real estate stock gives an impression of our community that is probably not one that we want to convey. So to be able to take that and repurpose for today’s need to provide affordable housing and to build a more sustainable community would be a win win in my book," Bennett said.

Some efforts, however, are already meeting some hurdles.

Last month, Hilton Head’s Public Planning Committee sent out a request for proposal to hire a consultant to prepare an "Affordable Workforce Housing Strategic Plan." The town only received one application and it was incomplete, so the committee made some adjustments and the request was reissued, hopefully receiving more interest by the April 17 deadline.

Although the town already has ample proof of the need for affordable housing, Bennett said the consultant will help Town Council understand what “cutting-edge tools” are available to the town to make affordable housing on the island a reality.

"We simply need to put all of those items into place until we have enough tools in the toolbox that allow for affordable housing to occur in a way that reflects our true island character where we have that appropriate blend between hardscape and softscape," Bennett said.

Facing backlash

As Hilton Head leaders consult with experts, craft plans on action and advocate for legislation, some Hilton Head residents remain opposed to the idea creating affordable housing using subsidies and government incentives.

Earlier this month, Hilton Head opened up an online public comment forum asking the community what they Town’s role should be in addressing Affordable Workforce Housing Issues.

While some commented offered solutions, others voiced their opposition to the town’s push for affordable housing.

In response, a Hilton Head resident wrote: "The role of government in addressing affordable housing should be Non-existent... There are too many negative unintended consequences of government involvement in anything. If there is a marketplace for affordable housing it will happen."

NIMBYism, short for "not in my backyard", is an attitude expressed by community members who disfavor a specific form of development in one’s neighborhood, usually affordable housing

The Hilton Head Island Area Realtors Association has recently embarked on a “Yes, in my backyard” initiative as a way to fight NIMBYism in the community.

The Business Workforce Coalition, established by the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, is also taking the lead to try and educate residents, including those “behind the gates” about how creating affordable housing could lift up all sectors of the community.

Earlier this month, the coalition served dinner for more than 50 residents at Wexford Plantation and recruited speakers to discuss the unintended consequences caused by the shortage of affordable housing.

The coalition hopes to host “behind the gates” discussion and dinner events in every gated community on the island in the coming months in order to change the community’s perception of the topic.

"We’re pitching them on the fact that we’re competent caring individuals just like they are, but we’re putting the time and work in and we hope that we can count on their support, so that when it comes to the town and we actually have to vote on some of this stuff, it’s not just an automatic no out of spite or whatever it may be," Wolf said.