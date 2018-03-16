Inside the DMZ ‘village’ where Trump, Kim Jong will likely meet. It comes with a gift shop.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Trump says he would have run into school during Florida shooting Pause Sanford on school shootings: Arming teachers is 'not going to fly' in the Lowcountry 'I never used my office for personal gain': Former S.C. Rep. after sentencing 'Not confident, but hopeful:' A Bluffton DACA recipient on the path to citizenship Beaufort sheriff's deputy debates if she said the word 'a--' prior to polygraph test that got her fired Sanford: Trump's ‘shithole’ comment makes Reconstruction Era monument more important This project will affect traffic on Hilton Head's south end. Here's what to expect You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all? Watch as deck removal begins at Heron Street 'mini hotel' Child pleads to Hilton Head's Town Council to keep tennis court Video Link copy Embed Code copy

South Korea's National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong said President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un will meet by May this year. Seoul has already publicized that North Korea offered talks with the United States on denuclearization and normalizing ties, a potential diplomatic opening after a year of escalating tensions over the North's nuclear and missile tests. The rival Koreas also agreed to hold a leadership summit in late April. AP

