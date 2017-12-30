Who will run Hilton Head Island? We’ll find out in November

With the beginning of 2018, The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette will preview some of the biggest local issues expected to impact the lives of residents, workers, business owners and tourists in Beaufort County and surrounding areas.
Four seats, including the mayor’s, on the seven-member Hilton Head Town Council are up for election in November, which could shift the balance of power in town government.
Ward 6 representative John McCann is the only council member so far to publicly announce his candidacy for mayor. Current mayor David Bennett has not announced a run for re-election.
McCann’s platform includes a pledge for more transparency. He said he wants to build consensus among council members and cut down on the number of closed-door meetings.
The other three council seats up for election in November are those currently held by Bill Harkins, who represents Ward 2; Tom Lennox, who represents Ward 5; and Kim Likins, who represents Ward 4. Council members serve four-year terms.
November’s election could change the priorities of Town Council. In recent months, the council has had a number of 4-3 votes, with council members McCann, Harkins, Lennox and Marc Grant voting together; and Bennett, Likins, and David Ames in the other voting bloc.
To find your ward and your council representative, visit www.hiltonheadislandsc.gov.
