Can’t reach Beaufort County offices? Your cellphone might be the problem

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

December 19, 2017 10:10 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 06:14 AM

Editor’s note: On Wednesday afternoon, Sprint reported that this issue was resolved. “Due to an issue with a local third-party vendor, some Sprint customers may have experienced issues with their wireless service. ... All services have now been restored,” said a statement from Sprint spokesman Roni Singleton.

Callers trying to reach some Beaufort County government phone numbers using a Sprint mobile device may not be able to make a connection, according to a news release from the county on Tuesday.

The county’s landline phones with a “255” prefix appear to be experiencing data transmission issues related to the cellphone carrier, the release says.

It says Hargray is working to resolve the issue with Sprint.

In the meantime, county departments may be contacted through www.bcgov.net.

Customers may contact Sprint customer service at 844-382-3312 to report any issues.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG

