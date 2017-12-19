Can’t reach Beaufort County offices? Your cellphone might be the problem

Editor’s note: On Wednesday afternoon, Sprint reported that this issue was resolved. “Due to an issue with a local third-party vendor, some Sprint customers may have experienced issues with their wireless service. ... All services have now been restored,” said a statement from Sprint spokesman Roni Singleton.
Callers trying to reach some Beaufort County government phone numbers using a Sprint mobile device may not be able to make a connection, according to a news release from the county on Tuesday.
The county’s landline phones with a “255” prefix appear to be experiencing data transmission issues related to the cellphone carrier, the release says.
It says Hargray is working to resolve the issue with Sprint.
Never miss a local story.
In the meantime, county departments may be contacted through www.bcgov.net.
Customers may contact Sprint customer service at 844-382-3312 to report any issues.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG
Comments