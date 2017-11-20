Twitter screen grab
Twitter screen grab

Politics & Government

Ahead of Thanksgiving, former SC governor calls on world to save starving children

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

November 20, 2017 11:10 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

As Americans get ready to sit down to Thanksgiving dinner, former S.C. Gov. David Beasley is worried about more than 100,000 children who don’t have anything to eat at all.

Beasley, now the head of the World Food Program, appeared on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday to highlight the plight of children caught in the middle of a war in the Middle Eastern nation of Yemen that leave them at risk of starvation.

“We're on the brink of famine,” Beasley told reporter Scott Pelley. “If we don't receive the monies that we need in the next few months, I would say 125,000 little girls and boys will die.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In 2015, a rebel group known as the Houthis overthrew Yemen’s government, leading to an intervention by the government’s allies in Saudi Arabia. Since then, the Saudis have blockaded Yemen, preventing food as well as weapons from getting into the country.

“I don't think there's any question the Saudi-led coalition, along with the Houthis and all of those involved, are using food as a weapon,” Beasley said.

Beasley was South Carolina’s governor from 1995 to 1999. He was selected to lead the UN’s anti-famine program earlier this year after fellow Republican Donald Trump was elected president and fellow South Carolinian, former Gov. Nikki Haley, became the administration’s UN ambassador.

In that role, he has highlighted a wave of man-made food crises in Yemen and other conflict zones that have created “the worst humanitarian crisis since World War II.”

“I call upon the leaders of the world to bring the pressure to bear, whatever’s necessary, to get the Saudi-led coalition, and the Houthis and all those involved to the table and end this thing,” Beasley said.

“You keep going the way you’re going, there’s not going to be anybody left. All the children are going to be dead.”

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Free beach parking at Coligny is safe for now -- but the debate continues

    The Hilton Head Town Council quickly gave up on the idea of imposing a parking fee at the Coligny Beach Parking Area for 2018, but the proposal, made earlier this week at the town's annual workshop, has engendered a great deal of discussion among islanders -- including these people we interviewed in the Coligny Plaza area on Friday.

Free beach parking at Coligny is safe for now -- but the debate continues

Free beach parking at Coligny is safe for now -- but the debate continues 1:48

Free beach parking at Coligny is safe for now -- but the debate continues
Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season 0:37

Here's where you can - and can't - park for free in downtown Beaufort this holiday season
Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: 1:55

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore: "Completely false and untrue"

View More Video