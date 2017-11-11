SC Rep. Sanford shares Facebook message, special video in honor of Veteran’s Day

More Videos 2:16 Trump on Texas shooting victims' families: We will never leave their side Pause 0:55 Former Parris Island drill instructor found guilty at court martial trial. Here are the charges. 1:25 High school football: Whale Branch versus Batesburg-Leesville 0:21 Motorcyclist gets off bike, threatens driver on Boundary Street 0:50 Planning a Beaufort vacation (or staycation)? Check out these new modern rooms at The Beaufort Inn 0:52 Guess the top five top states Hilton Head's snowbirds come from. Here's a hint, one isn't a state. 0:22 Southern Charm's Shep gives a noogie at The Boardroom 1:10 Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 0:54 'We lost a beautiful voice': Friends remember Bluffton Gospel singer 1:10 This tiny home may be small, but it comes with a big list of features Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mark Sanford on repealing Obamacare with no replacement: 'It's pretty rough' During his appearance on Monday at the Hilton Head Island 1st Monday Republican Lunch Group meeting, Rep. Mark Sanford said he opposes the idea, recently proposed by President Trump, to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement in place. During his appearance on Monday at the Hilton Head Island 1st Monday Republican Lunch Group meeting, Rep. Mark Sanford said he opposes the idea, recently proposed by President Trump, to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement in place. Jay Karr Staff video

