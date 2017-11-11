More Videos

Politics & Government

SC Rep. Sanford shares Facebook message, special video in honor of Veteran’s Day

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

November 11, 2017 1:32 PM

Congressman Mark Sanford thanked veterans in a Veteran’s Day message posted to Facebook late Saturday morning.

“With tens of thousands of South Carolinians and with well over 20 million men and women having served in our nation’s armed services, it’s important to remember the sacrifices they’ve made,” Sanford said in his post. “It’s also important to remember what they continue to do on our behalf. Accordingly, I would like to thank our veterans for their service. As a nation, we are indeed indebted to you.”

Sanford went on in his message to discuss Mount Pleasant resident George Patton Waters, grandson of legendary general George S. Patton, who told Sanford his story in a video last year.

Sanford calls the video moving and credits it with capturing “the spirit of reverence that so many of us have come to associate with today.”

In his post, the congressman called Veteran’s Day a day to honor the lives of veterans, not mourn their loss.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

