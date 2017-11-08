Hilton Head mayor could be stripped of power after this move by a Town Council member

The power to set meeting agendas and appoint committee heads would shift from Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett to Town Council under an ordinance filed Wednesday by council member and mayoral candidate John McCann.
The ordinance proposes changes to various sections of town code, including one that deals with powers and duties of the mayor.
If approved, the ordinance would also strip the mayor of his power to appoint council members to standing committees.
Bennett did not immediately respond to three phone calls seeking comment Wednesday.
Here’s how things would change:
▪ The municipal clerk would prepare the Town Council agenda instead of the mayor. Under McCann’s plan, new business items could be placed on the agenda by a majority vote of committees, boards and commissions; if they are matters referred to council by the town manager; if they are ordinances proposed by members of council; or if they are matters approved by a majority vote of council.
▪ A majority of council members could call special meetings by written notice to the municipal clerk.
▪ A majority of council could add or remove agenda items after a meeting begins.
▪ Council, rather than the mayor, would decide whether to extend meetings that go later than 8 p.m.
▪ Council, rather than the mayor, could designate a chairman for each standing committee.
▪ Executive, or closed, agenda items must be “consistent with applicable state law,” and can include only matters approved by a majority vote of council or matters referred by the town manager.
McCann was not immediately available to discuss the proposed changes.
At Tuesday’s regular meeting of Town Council, McCann reported he would be delivering a proposal to the municipal clerk and asked that it be placed on the agenda of council’s next meeting, scheduled for Dec. 5. He did not discuss the proposed changes with the council.
The ordinance would require two readings before taking effect, according to staff attorney Brian Hulbert.
Last month, Bennett called for unity among Town Council members.
This story will be updated.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
