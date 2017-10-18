File photo
Cell service issues for Beaufort County offices resolved

By Staff reports And newsroom@islandpacket.com

October 18, 2017 9:43 AM

Customers who use AT&T for carrier service or T-Mobile and Sprint mobile devices should now be able to call Beaufort County government office landline phones without issue, according to a county news release.

The announcement follows reports last week of intermittent connection issues when attempting to call county landline phones with a “255” prefix due to data transmission issues.

Callers still experiencing any issues are encouraged to open a support/help ticket with their carrier, the release said.

County departments can be contacted online via email from the county’s website, www.bcgov.net.

