The Bluffton town hall $4 million makeover is causing these services, meetings to move

The roughly $4.3-million renovation of Bluffton’s Town Hall is expected to begin in November, according to a town news release.
The project will add more than 4,500 square feet to the building. When finished, Town Hall — located at 20 Bridge Street — will be nearly 29,000 square feet.
Highlights of the project include the addition of a 145-seat public meeting room, installation of new heating and cooling systems, expansion of parking areas, upgrades to information technology infrastructure, and improvements to staff work areas, the release said.
During the estimated 10-month project, town employees and operations will be temporarily relocated.
Never miss a local story.
Customer service center employees who handle items such as permits and licenses will operate from trailers behind Town Hall along Pritchard Street.
Municipal Court sessions, held every Tuesday, have already relocated to the Beaufort County Government Center (4819 Bluffton Parkway, 2nd floor). This location is strictly for court sessions. Municipal court employees will be located in the office trailers behind Town Hall along Pritchard Street.
The majority of staff — including the town manager, finance, growth management and engineering staff — will relocate to 98 Fording Island Road, the former Hampton Lake real estate office.
Bluffton Town Council and all public meetings will be held at the Rotary Community Center at Oscar Frazier Park, 11 Recreation Court.
For more information about the Town Hall renovation project, visit https://tinyurl.com/blufftoncip or contact Bryan McIlwee, the Town’s Director of Engineering, at 843-706-7824 or bmcilwee@townofbluffton.com.
Comments