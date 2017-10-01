Hilton Head Island Republican group invites you to a tasty lunch and a discussion of SC schools

The Hilton Head Island 1st Monday Republican Lunch Group will meet at noon Monday Oct. 2 at Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe.
The appropriately named group, which meets the first Monday of every month unless it falls on a holiday, will be featuring speakers from Palmetto Promise — an organization that campaigns for school choice and reform in the Palmetto State.
Former South Carolina Superintendent of Education, Dr. Barbara Nielsen, will introduce the speakers from Palmetto Promise.
There is no need for reservations, and the cost of lunch including tax, tip and beverage is $10.
For more information, contact Tom Hatfield at tommyhat@juno.com or (843) 681-2170.
Aunt Chiladas is located at 69 Pope Avenue on Hilton Head Island.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
