Need affordable housing? Hilton Head leaders say they want to do more for you

From seasonal hospitality employees to full-time teachers, many Hilton Head workers struggle to find affordable housing options on the island. But they could be a greater priority for the town going forward.
At Thursday’s meeting of the town’s Public Planning Committee, several recommendations were unanimously approved to go forward to Town Council. Those initiatives included, among other things:
▪ Commit to creating a plan for a 25-unit housing development, with groundbreaking within 18 months.
▪ Establish an “appropriate budget” to implement affordable-housing initiatives.
▪ Allow town staff to be more dedicated to developing affordable-housing strategies.
▪ Initiate an educational campaign to increase understanding of the town’s need for affordable housing, which would be directed at residents, businesses and other stakeholders.
“The time has come to consider affordable housing a critical element of the community’s infrastructure,” said David Ames, the committee’s chairman and a Town Council member. “Just like roads, electricity and schools.”
For decades, the town has been grappling with the need for affordable housing for the island’s workforce.
“We kicked it off (in 1995) with studying housing problems and making recommendations,” Ames said at Thursday’s meeting. “That is precisely what we are doing in 2017.”
The recommended next steps, such as creating 25 housing units, may seem like a “drop in the bucket,” Town Council and committee member Bill Harkins said, addressing concerns by members of the audience. But it’s a start, he said.
“It’s quantifiable,” Harkins said. “It’s certainly an action step.”
Ames said 25 units is a realistic goal, but once more details are developed, the final housing development plan could include more or fewer than the recommended number of units.
Although there has been progress along the way, such as establishing grant funds to assist homebuyers with a down payment, the town has been slow in addressing the need for affordable housing.
The creation and repeal of programs and initiatives aimed at solving the affordable-housing issue has been a common theme. The grant program, for example, was established in 1999 and discontinued in 2002 because of lack of participation, according to information provided at Thursday’s meeting.
“I truly believe that there’s a heightened awareness across the community that this is an urgent need, if not for some people, a crisis,” said Ames. “Certainly for the people who are in need of housing and don’t have it, it’s a crisis.”
Ames said not everyone understands why the town needs to address the affordable-housing issue. That’s why the education campaign is critical, he said, adding the effort will convey the “urgency and consequences” of putting off the issue.
Contacted Friday, Ames noted the words “affordable housing” to some are associated with “rundown structures and crime.” The education effort would likely address that term and what it means to Hilton Head, he said.
The real challenge is finding money for affordable-housing programs and initiatives, Ames said.
“In order to implement any of these priorities, we must be willing to say no to things that benefit a smaller slice of the community compared to something that benefits the entire community,” he said.
As examples, Ames said the town recently gave $150,000 to the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce for post-Irma marketing, and the town’s Community Services Committee is recommending that the town fund up to $575,000 to replace the lighting system for the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina.
Ames said the affordable-housing recommendations approved Thursday, along with several others, will go forward to Town Council but likely will not be on Tuesday’s regular meeting agenda.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
Special reportPropping up Paradise: Hilton Head's workforce crisis
Aug. 6, 2016 Hilton Head Island is grappling with an unprecedented shortage of hospitality workers that, according to island employers, is nothing short of a crisis. | READ
Comments