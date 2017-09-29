Outgoing Beaufort County administrator wants his replacement interviewed in public

Outgoing Beaufort County administrator Gary Kubic is calling for transparency in hiring his replacement.
The longtime county leader, who retired effective Friday after about 13 years in his postion, said earlier this week that he would like to see the Beaufort County Council conduct all interviews with candidates publicly.
Kubic went a step further, saying he would like the interviews to be televised and archived online for residents to watch at their convenience.
“For our citizens, (making the interview process transparent) removes any appearance that there are backroom deals and assures everyone that the process is above board,” Kubic said.
It’s also beneficial for the candidate ultimately selected for the job, he said, because that person “isn’t walking in on Day One with questions floating around about the (hiring) process,” he said.
Kubic’s position on transparency echos that of Bill Rogers, executive director of the South Carolina Press Association.
“The public has far more faith in a search that’s conducted in maximum openness,” Rogers said last week.
The Beaufort County Council has been tight-lipped about who has applied for the administrator position and members have not called for public interviews.
Josh Gruber, second-in-command under Kubic since 2014, has been tapped to serve as the county’s acting administrator until a full-time hire is made.
Gruber has confirmed he has applied for the job.
Longtime Hilton Head Town manager Steve Riley was also an applicant, but has withdrawn his name from consideration, Beaufort County Councilman Rick Caporale confirmed Friday.
The Beaufort County Council has not released the identities of any other candidates or finalists for the position.
Beaufort County Council chairman Paul Sommerville said earlier this week, “When we have narrowed the field to three or fewer candidates, we will make the names of those candidates public in order to give the public the opportunity to vet those folks.”
The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette submitted a request Sept. 5 to the county under the S.C. Freedom of Information Act for the identities of any remaining candidates. The law requires that “materials relating to not fewer than the final three applicants under consideration for a position must be made available for public inspection and copying.”
Two days later, the county denied the papers’ request, claiming officials had “not yet received a list of applicants for consideration for this position” from Slavin Management Consultants, a firm hired to assist in the search process.
A second, similar Freedom of Information Act request was made Sept. 20. While the county attorney’s office has acknowledged receipt of the request, the candidate list has yet to be provided. The county has 10 business days in which to respond to this request.
