Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks to reporters on Tuesday with, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as they faced assured defeat on the Graham-Cassidy bill, the GOP’s latest attempt to repeal the Obama health care law in Washington. J. Scott Applewhite AP
Politics & Government

Fresh from the national spotlight on healthcare, Lindsey Graham is coming to Hilton Head

Posted by Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

September 27, 2017 3:23 PM

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has been in the national spotlight as sponsor of a defeated bill to repeal and replace “Obamacare,” will be the guest speaker at a luncheon Oct. 11 on Hilton Head Island.

The Republican will discuss how current legislation in Washington, D.C., will affect the Lowcountry at the 22nd annual State of the Region Luncheon sponsored by the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. The event will be held at the Hilton Head Marriott Resort and Spa.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., and the program will begin at 11:50 a.m.

Also at the luncheon, Hilton Head Island Mayor David Bennett, Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka and Beaufort County Council Chairman Paul Sommerville will each give a video presentation. A question and answer session will follow.

Tickets are $45 for chamber members and $55 for future members and can be purchased at HiltonHeadBlufftonChamber.org. Corporate tables are available.

