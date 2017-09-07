Hilton Head Town Council chamber.
Hilton Head Town Council chamber. File
Hilton Head Town Council chamber. File

Politics & Government

Hilton Head offices to close Friday until further notice

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

September 07, 2017 4:07 PM

Hilton Head government offices will close Friday at noon and will remain closed until further notice, according to a town release.

All town public meetings and scheduled activities between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15 are suspended until further notice, the release said.

Although no evacuation order has been issued yet for Beaufort County, the town urges residents to plan ahead and follow the storm through local news and other informational outlets, including:

▪  Town of Hilton Head Island

▪  Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

▪  National Hurricane Center

▪  National Weather Service

▪  South Carolina Emergency Management Division

▪  South Carolina Hurricane Guide

▪  The Weather Channel

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Demonstrators protest SC Attorney General Alan Wilson's stance against DACA

Demonstrators protest SC Attorney General Alan Wilson's stance against DACA 0:51

Demonstrators protest SC Attorney General Alan Wilson's stance against DACA
Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies 0:52

Those calling for an audit of Beaufort County School District credit card spending have new allies
Did politics affect the Hilton Head's ‘mini-hotel’? 0:50

Did politics affect the Hilton Head's ‘mini-hotel’?

View More Video