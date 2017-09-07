Hilton Head offices to close Friday until further notice

Hilton Head government offices will close Friday at noon and will remain closed until further notice, according to a town release.
All town public meetings and scheduled activities between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15 are suspended until further notice, the release said.
Although no evacuation order has been issued yet for Beaufort County, the town urges residents to plan ahead and follow the storm through local news and other informational outlets, including:
▪ Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
▪ South Carolina Emergency Management Division
▪ South Carolina Hurricane Guide
