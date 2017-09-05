Politics & Government

Democratic Club South of Broad meeting to focus on nuclear power plants

Posted by Sandra Ross

sross@islandpacket.com

September 05, 2017 3:00 PM

Democratic Club South of Broad is hosting Eddy Moore, the Energy and Climate Program director of the South Carolina Coastal Conservation League, at noon Sept. 12 at the Country Club of Hilton Head.

Moore will speak on the impact of the construction stoppage of the nuclear power plants. Environmental groups had asked state regulators to abandon the project and refund billions to utility customers paid through rate increases. He will address other climate and energy-related topics.

Register at SCDemclub.com by Thursday ($20 per person for club members and $25 for non-members).

