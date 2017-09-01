How actions during last year’s Hurricane Matthew will save Hilton Head taxpayers money now

Hilton Head taxpayers might feel a little relief with news this week that the town’s strong bond ratings will remain the same, despite the strain on the town’s finances with Hurricane Matthew.
Bond ratings by the nation’s three leading rating agencies determine bond interest rates. Generally, lower bond ratings result in higher interest rates charged to municipalities — and thus taxpayers — for issued bonds.
The town of Hilton Head is planning this month to sell a set of general obligation and beach bonds, according to a town release.
General obligation bonds were given a Aaa rating by Moody’s, AA+ by Standard & Poor’s, and AA+ by Fitch, the release said. The town’s beach bonds were rated Aa3 by Moody’s and A by Standard & Poor’s. Ratings of A and above typically indicate low-default risks.
Town manager Steve Riley said Friday the town’s bond ratings were unchanged from last year.
Riley said the town’s disaster reserves will be replenished after the bonds are sold, and the new five-year, 5-mill increase on property taxes will be used to pay off the bonds.
“It has been a difficult year operationally and financially with Hurricane Matthew,” Riley said in the release. “The Town Council made a strong response to help restore the Island and to restore its reserves. This is an affirmation of the steps Council has taken, and we are pleased the rating agencies looked favorably on the Town's response.”
According to the release, $27.7 million in bonds will be used to fund the town’s capital-improvement plan, and $18 million in bonds are earmarked to restore disaster reserves depleted after Hurricane Matthew. Beach bonds, which will fund beach renourishment projects, total $28.7 million.
“It’s a great reflection on the steps Town Council has taken,” Riley said Friday. “I think people ought to be proud.”
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
