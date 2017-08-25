Controversial Trump White House adviser Sebastian Gorka resigns

Sebastian Gorka, an adviser to President Donald Trump, resigned Friday night, according to multiple reports.
The Federalist reported that in his resignation letter, Gorka expressed unhappiness with the current direction of Trump’s administration.
“[G]iven recent events, it is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are – for now – ascendant within the White House,” Gorka wrote, according to The Federalist. “As a result, the best and most effective way I can support you, Mr. President, is from outside the People’s House.”
Gorka had previously worked under the leadership of Steve Bannon at far-right media outlet Breitbart as an international news editor.
Sebastian Gorka has resigned, CNN confirms— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 26, 2017
CNN and BuzzFeed News confirmed Gorka’s resignation.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Comments