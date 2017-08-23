‘This could be huge:’ Beaufort County looks to state lawmakers to protect money for schools

Concerned about losing a critical source of tax revenue, Beaufort County leaders are turning to state lawmakers for help.
At the heart of the issue is a question of whether local homeowners lose their homestead exemption — a property tax break given to seniors and residents with disabilities — if they rent out their homes for a significant portion of the year.
Under the state’s two-tiered system, preferential assessments of a 4 percent tax rate are given to properties classified as primary residences.
Homeowners who rent their property for more than 72 days per year or maintain a primary residence outside of the county are taxed at a 6 percent rate, with that additional 2 percent going toward funding Beaufort County School District operations.
A court battle has dragged on for years after the county assessor’s office stripped Hilton Head Island homeowner Frank Mead of his homestead exemption in 2011.
The county argued that because in 2011 Mead — who meets the age requirements for the homestead exemption — rented his home for more than 100 days that year, he is ineligible for the tax break.
In essence, the county’s position is that the tax rate assessment and the homestead exemption are inherently linked.
This is not chump change.
Beaufort County assessor Gary James
County officials have argued that giving a break to non-permanent residents goes against the spirit and intent of state law and increases the tax burden on those who live here year-round. But state courts have said the county is wrong.
Mead appealed, and the case has since snaked its way through the Beaufort County Tax Equalization Board, the S.C. Administrative Law Court and the S.C. Court of Appeals.
“Nothing in (the state) statutes providing the the requirements for eligibility for the homestead exemption make reference to the primary residence classification,” said a Dec. 21 opinion from the S.C. Court of Appeals.
The county is now waiting to see if the S.C. Supreme Court decides to weigh in.
While they wait, county leaders are lobbying members of the local legislative delegation to bring the issue to Columbia for potential changes to state law.
“The statutes are loose and ambiguous, and that’s where we need to make a change,” county assessor Gary James told the delegation earlier this week.
Deputy county administrator Josh Gruber said current statutes set up a “backdoor to qualify for 4 percent” property tax rates to be given to non-legal residents who would otherwise pay a the 6 percent rate.
Sen. Margie Bright Matthews agreed, saying “4 percent (property tax rates) versus 6 percent is a big difference for our area” in terms of revenue collection for local governments.
James said five Hilton Head Island part-time resident have already applied for the lower tax rate since the Court of Appeals decision late last year.
Without clearer state laws, “I anticipate we would be overrun with (tax reassessment requests from) people who are not actually (full-time county) residents,” he said.
If even small portion of the potentially eligible residents were given the homestead exemption and lower property tax rate, the Beaufort County School District could lose millions in annual revenue, James said.
“This is not chump change,” he said. “This could be huge.”
Gruber told state lawmakers that losing an important revenue stream isn’t just a Beaufort County problem, but something that could have dramatic effects in any South Carolina county with a large number of rental or vacation homes.
“If places like Charleston and Horry County were aware … of the pending implications that it could have for their jurisdictions, I think you would see a large cry” for lawmakers make clear that statutes link homestead exemption eligibility with permanent residence, he said.
Rep. Shannon Erickson told county leaders earlier this week that their concerns “are on the (legislative delegation’s) radar for sure.”
The delegation, made of up of the six representatives and three senators who represent portions of the county, vowed to take the issue up with their counterparts in Columbia.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
Comments