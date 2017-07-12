Campaign finance report: Lt. Gov. Bryant spent $6,100 on private flight out of Beaufort County

Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant filed a campaign finance report Monday listing recent contributions and expenditures — the largest of which was the cost of a private flight from Beaufort County to Horry County.
The flight accounted for $6,126 of the $6,815 in total expenditures reported.
Bryant said he took the flight so that he could speak at Republican Party conventions held on the same day in both counties earlier this year.
The Republican from Anderson reported $100,825 in contributions during the past three months.
Bryant said about $40,000 of that total was transferred from his former state Senate campaign finance account to a lieutenant governor’s account that he created earlier this year. The rest of the money came from newly received campaign donations, he said.
“I am shocked that we got that much for a campaign that doesn’t exist,” Bryant said Monday.
As a result of a change in South Carolina law, candidates for governor and lieutenant governor will run on the same ticket starting in 2018. In the past, candidates have run separately for the two offices.
The filing of Monday’s report comes as Bryant continues to mull running for governor next year. He plans to make a final decision on whether to enter the race later this summer.
Bryant became lieutenant governor shortly after starting his fourth senate term in January. He filled the seat vacated by Henry McMaster, who replaced Nikki Haley as governor after she become the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
McMaster plans to seek a full term as governor next year. Two other Republicans — former state Department of Health and Environmental Control Director Catherine Templeton and former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill — intend to challenge McMaster in the GOP primary.
State Sen. Tom Davis, a Republican from Beaufort, has said he will decide by Labor Day whether to run for governor in 2018.
Bryant’s report listed 267 campaign contributions with an average amount of $377.72. The report listed 179 donations totaling $61,406 from Anderson County residents, as well as 71 donations from other parts of South Carolina totaling $24,969. The report listed 17 contributions totaling $14,450 from out-of-state donors.
His report listed five contributions of $3,500, which is the maximum allowed for a candidate seeking statewide office.
Two those $3,500 contributions came from Bryant’s pharmacy in Anderson and the South Carolina Pharmacy Association. Another $3,500 donation came from Bill Biggs, president and CEO of HMR Veterans Services. His company runs two veterans nursing homes in South Carolina, including the Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home in Anderson County.
Bryant’s other $3,500 contributions came from Katie Grove Rodgers, who works with Anheuser-Busch, and Alphratetta, Georgia, businessman Rod Aycox.
Aycox is the owner of Select Management Resources, which also operates under the name Atlanta Title Loans. He also donated $3,500 to McMaster’s gubernatorial campaign in January.
Records show that Aycox has made more than 30 campaign contributions to other South Carolina politicians since 2008, including $1,000 donations last year to Sen. Mike Gambrell, a Republican from Honea Path; Rep. Brian White, a Republican from Anderson; and Rep. Bill Sandifer, a Republican from Seneca.
Bryant’s report listed Aycox’s occupation as healthcare. Bryant said Monday afternoon that he may need to correct that occupational listing.
Besides raising campaign money, Bryant is spending time traveling around the state. He will speak to a Republican women’s club in Spartanburg on Tuesday before sharing his views on the state’s opioid-abuse problem at the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association conference in Myrtle Beach later this week.
