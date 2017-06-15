Politics & Government

June 15, 2017 12:53 PM

Senate passes sweeping sanctions bill targeting Iran, Russia

By RICHARD LARDNER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A frequently polarized Senate has found common ground as Republicans and Democrats joined forces to approve a sweeping sanctions bill that uses an array of financial penalties to punish Iran and Russia.

The bipartisan legislation passed overwhelmingly Thursday, 98-2.

The bill penalizes Moscow for interfering in the 2016 election by imposing sanctions on key sectors of Russia's economy, including mining, metals, shipping and railways. Individuals who carried out cyber attacks on behalf of the Russian government are also targeted.

The Senate legislation imposes sanctions on people involved in Iran's ballistic missile program and anyone who does business with them. The measure also applies terrorism sanctions to Tehran's Revolutionary Guards and requires the enforcement of an arms embargo.

Senators say the bill won't impede enforcement of the nuclear agreement with Iran.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood 0:45

You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood
What do Verona, Italy and Hilton Head Island have in common? 0:29

What do Verona, Italy and Hilton Head Island have in common?
Residents sound off on Hilton Head's controversial 'Hotel Heron' 1:53

Residents sound off on Hilton Head's controversial 'Hotel Heron'

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos