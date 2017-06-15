Bruce Smith AP
June 15, 2017

Mark Sanford says Trump ‘partly to blame’ for rage after shooting

By Bristow Marchant

Mark Sanford says President Donald Trump's rhetoric is partly to blame for the shooting at a Republican baseball practice.

The Charleston Republican told MSNBC that Trump’s rhetoric, such as the time he said he wanted to punch a protester in the face, had “unleashed” violent rhetoric since the election.

“I would argue the president has unleashed, partially, again not in anyway totally, but partially to blame for the demons that have been unleashed,” Sanford said in comments reported in The Hill.

“They’ll say, ‘If the guy at the top can say anything to anybody any time, why can’t I?' ” Sanford said.

Sanford spoke after fellow congressman Steve Scalise was shot and injured at practice for a charity baseball game, along with four other people.

In the aftermath of that shooting, Sanford said there was “heavy soul-searching” going on at Capitol Hill.

