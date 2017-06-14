Former Hilton Head resident wakes up to Virginia shooting ... across the street

She didn’t hear gunshots — it was the text messages that woke her up.

Cassie Foss, a former reporter for The Island Packet, was in bed when Wednesday morning’s shooting began near an Alexandria, Va., baseball field.

She’d walked past that field the night before and saw a Little League game being played. She was on her way to get ice cream at The Dairy Godmother. She’d moved to Alexandria just a week ago.

Her apartment complex, The Porter Del Ray, is just across the street from the field, where Republican members of Congress were holding a morning practice ahead of Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game against the Democrats that, for now, is still scheduled to be played.

Five people, including House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), were injured by a barrage of gunfire during the practice, according to the Washington Post. Suspected gunman, James T. Hodgkinson III, 66, of Illinois, was killed in a shootout.

“It’s just a zoo now,” Foss, 36, said during a phone interview early Wednesday afternoon. “We’re not allowed to leave.”

When the text messages started coming in and awakened her around 7:30 a.m., she’d walked outside to see what was happening. It was a strange scene, she said — people were walking their dogs and going about their morning business, but there was commotion in her building, and as people started figuring out what was happening, they didn’t know where to go or what to do.

It was “chaos,” she said.

“As the minutes passed, there was just more and more police response,” she said. City police. County police. State police. U.S. Capitol Police.

Then, various media outlets started showing up — there were about 50 journalists near her apartment complex as of noon, she said.

She likened East Monroe Street — off of which the baseball field is located — to Bay Street in downtown Beaufort. She said Arlington’s Del Ray neighborhood was just a mile or so from the Washington city limits, but “it feels like a world away.”

“I lived in D.C. for two years and never had this happen,” Foss said.

“And then I moved to the suburbs,” she continued.

“And then, BAM.”