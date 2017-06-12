Politics & Government

June 12, 2017 4:12 PM

Northern Beaufort County Democratic Club to meet

Posted by Sandra Ross

The monthly meeting of the Northern Beaufort County Democratic Club will be held on Thursday at the Grand Army Hall , 706 Newcastle St.

A meet and greet will be at 6:30 p.m., with the meeting at 7 p.m. The topic will be voter turnout.

