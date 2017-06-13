Fresh questions for Sessions _ and he'll answer in public

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:45 You be the judge: new Bradley Circle houses are compared to the rest of the neighborhood Pause 0:29 What do Verona, Italy and Hilton Head Island have in common? 1:53 Residents sound off on Hilton Head's controversial 'Hotel Heron' 1:47 Mulvaney on Trump’s FY18 Budget: ‘Taxpayer first’ 3:27 Rick Quinn says he's innocent of ethics violations 2:45 Beaufort County Council votes down Hilton Head National zoning request 0:52 Not as easy as 1,2,3: How charter schools get started 4:12 Accusing Pascoe of being on a witch hunt is 'embarrassing' 1:26 Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted 4:33 The web connecting Trump's administration to Russia Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Amid growing controversy, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself on Tuesday from any investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. This after The Washington Post revealed that contrary to testimony he gave to the Senate Judiciary Committee in January, he had met with the Russian Ambassador to the United States last September.

