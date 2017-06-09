Politics & Government

June 09, 2017 2:09 PM

Beaufort County Councilman Mike Covert sets two town hall meetings for residents

Staff reports

newsroom@islandpacket.com

Beaufort County Councilman Mike Covert will hold a pair of town hall meetings this month.

Covert will speak about County Council initiatives and take questions from the audience, according to a county news release.

The first meeting will be held at 9 a.m. June 13 at the Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, 217 Goethe Road, Bluffton. This meeting is open to the public.

A second meeting will be held at 11 a.m. June 22 at the Lake Room in Hampton Lake community center, 7 Hampton Lake Dr. Bluffton. This meeting is for Hampton Lake property owners only.

Residents do not need to register in advance, according to the release.

For more information, contact Covert at 843-255-2191 or mcovert@bcgov.net

