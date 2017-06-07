What Hilton Head leaders don’t want to see on the island

The Hilton Head Town Council gave final approval Tuesday to amending the town’s land management ordinance, including a ban on multilevel self-storage units.
The council previously gave initial approval to the ban. Other amendments approved Tuesday deal with streamlining the decision-making, appeal and review process for utility projects; clarifying activities covered by the stormwater section of the amendments; and making administrative changes to ensure the LMO is in compliance with state law.
Teri Lewis, the town’s LMO official, said the amendments will take effect immediately.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
