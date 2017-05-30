Beaufort County School Board chair Felton-Montgomery to speak to Liberal Men of the Lowcountry

Beaufort County School District chairwoman Patricia Felton-Montgomery is set to speak at an upcoming lunch meeting of the Liberal Men of the Lowcountry.
The meeting is scheduled for noon June 14 at the Golf Club at Indigo Run, 101 Berwick Drive, Hilton Head Island, according to a news release from the group.
Felton-Montgomery’s talk will focus on “current issues in the system and her perspectives on education in the county and the state,” the release said.
The cost of lunch is $20. Email president@liberalmenhhi.org to RSVP.
