May 23, 2017 12:36 PM

Beyond the Bubble: Will Montana punish Trump?

Staff reports

In this week’s episode of Beyond the Bubble, Donald Trump faces his first post-Jim Comey political test in Montana, Texas lawmakers cast the state’s business community as too liberal, and Florida lawmakers fail to implement that medical marijuana policy that voters overwhelmingly approved.

Joining McClatchy’s Washington editor Kristin Roberts and co-host Pati Mazzei of the Miami Herald to share battleground state reporting are political writers Bud Kennedy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Colin Campbell of the Raleigh News & Observer and national political correspondent Alex Roarty.

In this episode:

Subscribe to the show on iTunes here or Sticher here and please send questions and suggestions for upcoming shows to btb@mcclatchy.com.

