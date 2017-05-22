Beaufort County Council votes down Hilton Head National zoning request
The Beaufort County Council voted overwhelmingly Monday night against a rezoning request that could have allowed a massive redevelopment project at the Hilton Head National Golf Club in greater Bluffton.
Lucas Highlhigh@islandpacket.com
