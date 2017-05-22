Beaufort County Council votes down Hilton Head National zoning request

The Beaufort County Council voted overwhelmingly Monday night against a rezoning request that could have allowed a massive redevelopment project at the Hilton Head National Golf Club in greater Bluffton.
Lucas High lhigh@islandpacket.com
Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone

Politics & Government

Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone

Martin Kent, president of Hilton Head National’s parent firm, the United Company, begins this video recap speaking before the Beaufort County Planning Commission in Sept. 2016 about the golf course not being able to remain sustainable as a golf club and finishes, eight months later with a subcommittee vote to disband their board.

