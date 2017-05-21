The Beaufort County Council will consider a zoning request Monday from the owners of the Hilton Head National Golf Club in greater Bluffton.
The Beaufort County Council will consider a zoning request Monday from the owners of the Hilton Head National Golf Club in greater Bluffton. Staff File
The Beaufort County Council will consider a zoning request Monday from the owners of the Hilton Head National Golf Club in greater Bluffton. Staff File

Politics & Government

May 21, 2017 6:00 AM

Hilton Head National redevelopment plan back before Beaufort County Council

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

After development negotiations between a Beaufort County Council subcommittee and the owners of the Hilton Head National Golf Course collapsed last month, a request to rezone the 300-acre course in greater Bluffton will be considered Monday by the full council.

The zoning request — which, if ultimately approved, would be a step toward the construction of hundreds of homes and apartments, as well as commercial, recreational, and arts spaces — has come under fire from critics concerned with overcrowding, traffic, and environmental issues.

The council meets a 6 p.m. Monday at the Bluffton Branch Library, 120 Palmetto Way, Bluffton. Public comment will be accepted.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Not as easy as 1,2,3: How charter schools get started

Not as easy as 1,2,3: How charter schools get started 0:52

Not as easy as 1,2,3: How charter schools get started
Accusing Pascoe of being on a witch hunt is 'embarrassing' 4:12

Accusing Pascoe of being on a witch hunt is 'embarrassing'

Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted 1:26

Why Rep. Rick Quinn was indicted

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos