Hilton Head National redevelopment plan back before Beaufort County Council

After development negotiations between a Beaufort County Council subcommittee and the owners of the Hilton Head National Golf Course collapsed last month, a request to rezone the 300-acre course in greater Bluffton will be considered Monday by the full council.
The zoning request — which, if ultimately approved, would be a step toward the construction of hundreds of homes and apartments, as well as commercial, recreational, and arts spaces — has come under fire from critics concerned with overcrowding, traffic, and environmental issues.
The council meets a 6 p.m. Monday at the Bluffton Branch Library, 120 Palmetto Way, Bluffton. Public comment will be accepted.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
