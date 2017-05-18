Democrats get a special counsel – but still want more

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:43 Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words Pause 1:13 A tree knocked down in a Bluffton backyard by Hurricane Matthew is now a child’s paradise 0:36 Downed trees, scattered car parts at deadly Bluffton crash scene 2:06 After vehicles scar cemetery, owner pleads with community 0:38 How likely are you to get ticketed for texting while driving in Beaufort County? 0:35 Full lot at Lady's Island Walmart for opening day 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:33 Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast 1:55 How do you tell a moth from a butterfly? 0:25 A noticeable difference when you visit Hunting Island Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 9 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 9 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. Natalie Fertig McClatchy