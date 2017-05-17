Bluffton to host historic preservation symposium May 25

Bluffton will host the town’s second annual historic preservation symposium at 5:30 p.m. May 25 at at Town Hall, 20 Bridge Street.
The symposium — called “The Bluffton Historic District: Past, Present, Future” — will bring together historic preservation organizations, residents, students, business owners, and town leaders to discuss the importance of preservation and celebrate the 21st anniversary of the designation of the Bluffton Historic District to the National Register of Historic Places, according to a town news release.
The event is free and open to the public.
The symposium will begin with a meet and greet of local historic preservation organizations including the Bluffton Historical Preservation Society, A Call to Action, Celebrate Bluffton, Bluffton Township Black History Historical Preservation Society, Palmetto Bluff Conservancy, the Cultural District and Savannah Technical College, the release said.
A moderated panel will speak and take questions at 6 p.m.
Scheduled panel members are:
▪ Bluffton Mayor Lisa Sulka
▪ Erin Schumacher, Bluffton senior town planner
▪ Emmett McCracken, former Bluffton mayor
▪ Melanie Beal Marks, Connecticut House Histories, LLC founder, Garvin House researcher
▪ Michael Bedenbaugh, Palmetto Trust for Historic Preservation executive director
Comments