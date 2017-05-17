Congress struggles to respond as Trump-Russia probe drama intensifies

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 Downed trees, scattered car parts at deadly Bluffton crash scene Pause 0:19 Teaser trailer: The Fate of the Furious 1:55 How do you tell a moth from a butterfly? 2:01 5 things that can help save your teen driver's life 0:43 Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words 0:35 Full lot at Lady's Island Walmart for opening day 1:03 Savvy business wants to sauce the world 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:59 Justice Department accuses Russian spies of Yahoo hack 0:33 Pete's final performance: Days before death, Bluffton stroke victim performs at hospital Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

