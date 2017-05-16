Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:54 Three foods that could make you sick may surprise you Pause 0:36 Downed trees, scattered car parts at deadly Bluffton crash scene 2:01 5 things that can help save your teen driver's life 0:43 Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words 1:07 8 Tips for Your Lowcountry Beach Wedding 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 2:32 Four-time cancer survivor: 'Treasure each and every day' 2:17 Secrets of the milk punch cocktail revealed 1:35 These dunes aren't for playing 0:33 Pete's final performance: Days before death, Bluffton stroke victim performs at hospital Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

