Kamala Harris to Trump: Leave grandma’s marijuana alone

Kamala Harris was elected to represent California in the U.S. Senate in 2016. She got her start in California politics in the 1990s working as a local district attorney. As some eye an even bigger role in national politics for her, Harris says her family roots are behind her political efforts today.

