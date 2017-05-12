Whatever happened to Devin Nunes, who once led House Russia probe?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:07 Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute Pause 1:19 Eight months of Hilton Head National's fight to rezone 1:00 Need ideas for Mother's Day? Try this Hilton Head shop 0:40 Here's what a high-speed ride at Charlotte Motor Speedway looks like 1:57 Rock Hill resident aims to connect cities with new app 1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:28 Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain! 0:42 HorseHeat_Beaufort.mov Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Rep. Adam Schiff, ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said he respects Rep. Devin Nunes' decision to step aside as the head of the probe into Russian meddling into the presidential election. Nunes, a Tulare Republican and the committee chairman, recused himself Thursday, April 6, 2017. ASSOCIATED PRESS