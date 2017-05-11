Politics & Government

May 11, 2017 4:46 PM

‘We finally agree on something,’ Trump tweets to Rosie O’Donnell about Comey firing

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

President Donald Trump hasn’t hidden his disdain for actress/comedian Rosie O’Donnell in the past. But Trump found a reason to agree with her Thursday, replying to a 2016 tweet of hers that called for the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

Trump fired Comey on Tuesday.

Since 2011 Trump has used Twitter to mock O’Donnell over her mental health, her career, her ratings, her performance on “The View” and her weight. He has often called her a “loser.”

When Trump was asked about his comments about women by then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in the first presidential debate, he responded with a joke about O’Donnell.

“Mr. Trump, one of the things people love about you is you speak your mind and you don’t use a politician’s filter. However, that is not without its downsides, in particular when it comes to women. You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals,” Kelly said.

“Only Rosie O’Donnell,” Trump said.

In December 2006, O’Donnell criticized Trump, who was in the news for controversy surrounding the Miss USA contest, calling him a “snake-oil salesman on Little House on the Prairie.” That was the start of their decade-long feud, according to CNN.

In response, Trump told People Magazine that O’Donnell would “rue the words she said.”

“I’ll most likely sue her for making those false statements – and it’ll be fun. Rosie’s a loser. A real loser. I look forward to taking lots of money from my nice fat little Rosie,” he continued.

In the fall of 2012, Trump did send O’Donnell well wishes on Twitter when she was recovering from a heart attack.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

SC House Speaker Jay Lucas urges House to override Gov. McMaster's roads bill veto

SC House Speaker Jay Lucas urges House to override Gov. McMaster's roads bill veto 5:28

SC House Speaker Jay Lucas urges House to override Gov. McMaster's roads bill veto
Port Royal candidates share why they're here and why they care 1:59

Port Royal candidates share why they're here and why they care
3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina 2:37

3 things that won't become law this year in South Carolina

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos