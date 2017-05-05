Politics & Government

May 05, 2017 8:28 AM

Eye on you: Beaufort County installs security cameras at Bluffton convenience center

Staff reports

Beaufort County has installed security cameras at the convenience center in Bluffton at 104 Simmonsville Road.

The new camera system will cover the entire property and includes license plate recognition cameras to accurately document the time, date and license plate number of vehicles at the facility, according to a county news release.

The move comes in response to significant illegal disposal of waste at the facility over a long period of time from commercial businesses, contractors and non-county residents despite multiple warnings, according to the release.

Any illegal waste disposal actions will be captured and provided to law enforcement officials as evidence to help prosecute violators, the release said.

For more information, contact the county’s solid waste and recycling office at 843-255-2736 or visit www.bcgov.net/recycle.

