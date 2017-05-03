Tribes who lobbied for Utah monument now under review say Trump team is ignoring them

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:59 Port Royal candidates share why they're here and why they care Pause 0:47 Jamol Horton shooting scene in Ridgeland 0:46 Horseshoe crabs inundate shores of Hilton Head 1:55 Prom Night 2017 in Beaufort County 6:31 Children pulled from overturned car in dramatic rescue during Texas flooding 0:58 Renovations under way at the Heyward House 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:05 Visiting the Lowcountry? 8 beach laws every Hilton Head Island tourist should know 1:14 What to do if you encounter a jellyfish or stingray at the beach 0:22 King of Kiawah: Massive Eastern Kingsnake spotted on Kiawah Island Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red-rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status. Brittany Peterson McClatchy